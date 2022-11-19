×
Augustus Caesar may cause upset in RCTC Trophy

Updated on: 20 November,2022 07:34 AM IST  |  Pune
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

One Wish (Neera Rawal up) will most likely attract most of the betting money, but I feel the oldest in the line-up, the seven-year-old Augustus Caesar trained by Altamaash, may be able to upset in the hands of apprentice Mustakim Alam who will claim a useful allowance which may prove crucial at the all-important end

Despite there being only four runners in the class I, Royal Calcutta Turf Club (RCTC) Trophy, the feature event of Sunday's curtain-raiser for the Mumbai season 2022-23, it's difficult to confidently nominate the winner. One Wish (Neera Rawal up) will most likely attract most of the betting money, but I feel the oldest in the line-up, the seven-year-old Augustus Caesar trained by Altamaash, may be able to upset in the hands of apprentice Mustakim Alam who will claim a useful allowance which may prove crucial at the all-important end.


First race at 2 pm.



Selections:

P B Avasia Trophy (For 3y, maidens, class IV; 1400m)
Inamorata 1, Pyrrhus 2, Mighty Thunder 3.

Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy (Class I; 1200m)
Augustus Caesar 1, One Wish 2.

Welcome Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)
Wall Street 1, Emrys 2, Full Of Grace 3.

BookMyShow Live Trophy (Class III; 1000m)
Rodrigo 1, Arcana 2, Soup And Sandwich 3.

Gateway of India Trophy (Class III; 1400m)
Emperor Roderic 1, Fortunate Son 2, Multistarrer 3.

Truefitt & Hill Founders Trophy (For 4y&o, class V; 1400m)
Speculator 1, Midas Touch 2, Remy Red 3.

play.rwitc.com Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)
Alpine Star 1, Commandment 2, Sensibility 3.

Day's best: Emperor Roderic (5-4)
Upsets: Freedom (1-2), Esperanza (4-4) & Pisa (7-2)

