Aussie water polo player tests COVID-19 positive in Paris

Updated on: 24 July,2024 08:47 AM IST  |  Paris
Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

An Australian water polo player has been isolated at the Paris Games following a positive COVID-19 test, as confirmed by the country’s Olympic team chief, Anna Meares, on Tuesday. 


The athlete’s name has not been disclosed, but close contacts are being closely monitored and tested to prevent any further spread of the virus. Despite this setback, the team is training as planned. 



“We were due to have two players from water polo with us; however, currently, we have had one athlete from their team isolating with COVID, which was detected last night,” Meares stated during a news conference.


“As a precaution, they’re not joining us this morning. I must emphasise that we treat Covid no differently than other bugs like the flu. This is not Tokyo. The athlete is not particularly unwell and is still training but sleeping in a single room,” he added.

