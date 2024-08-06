Axelsen surged past his eighth-seeded opponent 21-11, 21-11 in 52 minutes

Viktor Axelsen. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Axelsen retains badminton title x 00:00

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen retained his Olympic badminton title on Monday by demolishing Thailand’s world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Axelsen surged past his eighth-seeded opponent 21-11, 21-11 in 52 minutes.

