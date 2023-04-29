Breaking News
2008 Malegaon blast trial: Another witness turns hostile, 35 so far
Mumbai: 19 shops near Malad railway station demolished for road widening project
Google shuts down over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms
Govt seeks suggestions for making guidelines on cab aggregator companies
Jiah Khan suicide case: Won my dignity, confidence back, says Sooraj Pancholi
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Badminton Asia Championships India assured of mens doubles medal after 52 years as Satwik Chirag win PV Prannoy bow out

Badminton Asia Championships: India assured of men’s doubles medal after 52 years as Satwik-Chirag win; PV, Prannoy bow out

Updated on: 29 April,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

The other Indian hope, eight seed HS Prannoy, too bowed out in the men’s singles quarter-finals after conceding his match midway against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan

Badminton Asia Championships: India assured of men’s doubles medal after 52 years as Satwik-Chirag win; PV, Prannoy bow out

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (right)

Listen to this article
Badminton Asia Championships: India assured of men’s doubles medal after 52 years as Satwik-Chirag win; PV, Prannoy bow out
x
00:00

India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty assured a men’s doubles medal at the Badminton Asia Championships after 52 years after outplaying Indonesia’s experienced duo Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the quarter-finals here Friday.


The Indian pair won by 21-11, 21-12. Rankireddy and Shetty now face Chinese Taipei’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin in the last four encounter.



Earlier, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu squandered a game lead to go down against second seed An Se Young of Korea in the women’s singles quarter-finals.
Sindhu, seeded eighth, pocketed the first game 21-18 but looked completely off colour in the next two games which she lost 5-21, 9-21 to hand Young a place in the semi-finals.


The other Indian hope, eight seed HS Prannoy, too bowed out in the men’s singles quarter-finals after conceding his match midway against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.

Also Read: India start favourites against Kazakhstan in Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships opener

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

pv sindhu h s prannoy badminton sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK