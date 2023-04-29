Badminton Asia Championships: India assured of men’s doubles medal after 52 years as Satwik-Chirag win; PV, Prannoy bow out

The other Indian hope, eight seed HS Prannoy, too bowed out in the men’s singles quarter-finals after conceding his match midway against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (right)

India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty assured a men’s doubles medal at the Badminton Asia Championships after 52 years after outplaying Indonesia’s experienced duo Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the quarter-finals here Friday.

The Indian pair won by 21-11, 21-12. Rankireddy and Shetty now face Chinese Taipei’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin in the last four encounter.

Earlier, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu squandered a game lead to go down against second seed An Se Young of Korea in the women’s singles quarter-finals.

Sindhu, seeded eighth, pocketed the first game 21-18 but looked completely off colour in the next two games which she lost 5-21, 9-21 to hand Young a place in the semi-finals.

