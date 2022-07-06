Breaking News
Badminton: BATC apologises to PV Sindhu for ‘human error’ that may have cost her the match

Updated on: 06 July,2022 07:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Sindhu had been left in tears after an “unfair” call by the umpires midway through her semi-final match against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi saw her go down in three games and eventually sign off with a bronze medal, her second in the continental championship

PV Sindhu


Badminton Asia Technical Committee chairman Chih Shen Chen has apologised to two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu for the “human error” committed by the referee during the women’s singles semi-final match of the Badminton Asia Championships in April.

Sindhu had been left in tears after an “unfair” call by the umpires midway through her semi-final match against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi saw her go down in three games and eventually sign off with a bronze medal, her second in the continental championship.




“Unfortunately, there is no rectification at this time. However, we have taken the necessary steps to avoid a repetition of this human error,” the official said in the letter to Sindhu.

