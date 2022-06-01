Badminton helped my footwork: Nikhat

World champion pugilist Zareen reveals how practice games at the Suchitra Academy courts in Hyderabad improved her movements in the boxing ring

World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen with the trainees at the Suchitra Badminton Academy in Hyderabad recently

The common thread that binds the two Hyderabadi super stars, PV Sindhu and Nikhat Zareen, is that they both trained at Suchitra Academy before becoming world champions. They trained here during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown period. The academy turned out to be savior at a time when most training centres were shut across the city.

For Sindhu, it was not about badminton practice sessions at the academy, but more about her rigorous work out with strength and conditioning trainer Srikanth Varma that helped her stay fit for the Worlds and thereafter the Tokyo Olympics. Although Zareen trained with experienced coach Emani Chiranjeevi in the city, her strength and conditioning trainers Kiran and Shiva helped her stay in the right frame of mind throughout the COVID-19 phase across 2020 and 2021. Zareen also utilised the practice facilities at the badminton courts.

Nikhat Zareen

‘Boxing is not all power’

“I used to play badminton on these courts. It was a good thing to happen as I improved my footwork and that was very useful for my bouts too. I learnt to stay light on my feet. I always feel boxing is not all about power and punches, it needs nimble footwork,” said Zareen, who was felicitated by the academy recently for her flyweight World Championship title in Istanbul. Recounting her early days in Nizamabad, Zareen said that she was ridiculed for taking up a “manly sport.” “When I started boxing, there were some adverse comments. People told my father ‘aapki ladki koh kyun boxing mein daal rahe hein. Woh ladki hai, kuch maar-waar ho gaya toh, shaadi kaun karega. [Why are you putting your daughter in boxing? She is a girl and if she gets hurt, who will marry her]. But my father would always tell me to focus on the boxing and ignore everything else,” added Zareen.

Pradeep Raju of Suchitra Academy said that Zareen was always motivated to become a world champion. “She never gave up and always had this strong belief that she can do it. She had a clear vision and would always say just one thing, ‘mein world champion banke rahunga [I will become world champion].”

Pradeep’s brother Praveen said Zareen’s dedication was second to none: “We saw the way she trained. She never wasted a single second. She was always dedicated and highly disciplined.”

Commercial deals soon

Meanwhile, Yeshwanth Biyyala of Baseline Ventures, said Nikhat now has the potential to be a powerful brand ambassador in any commercial venture she chooses. “Mary Kom was hugely popular and Nikhat has that potential too. We are evaluating her popularity and hopefully, we will announce her new endorsement soon,’’ said Biyyala, who has previously promoted Sindhu.