Badminton: India blank Vietnam 5-0 in opener

India began their campaign in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship with a thumping 5-0 win over Vietnam in their Group C opener at Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Friday.

The mixed doubles team of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Vennala K. beat Pham Van Truong and Bui Bich Phuong 17-21, 21-19, 21-17 to put India ahead. Pranay Shettigar then defeated Tran Quoc Khanh 10-21, 21-18, 21-17 to double India’s lead.

