Badminton: India blank Vietnam 5-0 in opener

Updated on: 29 June,2024 06:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |



The mixed doubles team of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Vennala K. beat Pham Van Truong and Bui Bich Phuong 17-21, 21-19, 21-17 to put India ahead

Representational image. Pic/iStock


India began their campaign in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship with a thumping 5-0 win over Vietnam in their Group C opener at Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Friday. 


The mixed doubles team of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Vennala K. beat Pham Van Truong and Bui Bich Phuong 17-21, 21-19, 21-17 to put India ahead. Pranay Shettigar then defeated Tran Quoc Khanh 10-21, 21-18, 21-17 to double India’s lead.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


