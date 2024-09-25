Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > BAI announces cash rewards for Para stars

BAI announces cash rewards for Para stars

Updated on: 25 September,2024 08:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Gold medallist Nitesh Kumar will get Rs 15 lakh, silver medallists Suhas Yathiraj and Thulasimathi Murugesan will get Rs 10 lakh each and bronze-winners, R Manisha and Nithya S will get Rs 7.5 lakh each

Nitesh Kumar. Pic/PTI

The Badminton Association of India announced cash awards for India’s Paralympics medal-winners. 


Gold medallist Nitesh Kumar will get Rs 15 lakh, silver medallists Suhas Yathiraj and Thulasimathi Murugesan will get Rs 10 lakh each and bronze-winners, R Manisha and Nithya S will get Rs 7.5 lakh each.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Paralympics Paris Paralympics 2024 badminton sports news Sports Update

