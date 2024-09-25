BAI announces cash rewards for Para stars

Gold medallist Nitesh Kumar will get Rs 15 lakh, silver medallists Suhas Yathiraj and Thulasimathi Murugesan will get Rs 10 lakh each and bronze-winners, R Manisha and Nithya S will get Rs 7.5 lakh each

Nitesh Kumar. Pic/PTI

The Badminton Association of India announced cash awards for India’s Paralympics medal-winners.

Gold medallist Nitesh Kumar will get Rs 15 lakh, silver medallists Suhas Yathiraj and Thulasimathi Murugesan will get Rs 10 lakh each and bronze-winners, R Manisha and Nithya S will get Rs 7.5 lakh each.

