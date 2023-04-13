Breaking News
Bajrang, Vinesh opt out of training trips amid delay in sexual harassment probe report

Updated on: 13 April,2023 07:54 AM IST  |  New Delhi
“They [Bajrang, Vinesh] are really upset with the way things have been handled so far. Now, they are saying that they will not train till the committee submits its report and Brij Bhushan is sacked,” sources added

Bajrang Punia. Pic/AFP


After requesting to train in Kyrgyzstan and Poland earlier, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who led a protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment, have now refused to go till the committee submits its report on the wrestling federation and Singh is sacked, sources told IANS.


“They [Bajrang, Vinesh] are really upset with the way things have been handled so far. Now, they are saying that they will not train till the committee submits its report and Brij Bhushan is sacked,” sources added.



Also Read: Vinesh Phogat urges PM to sack WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh


Earlier, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) had approved Punia and Phogat’s request for an international training camp.

