Bajrang, Vinesh opt out of training trips amid delay in sexual harassment probe report

Bajrang Punia. Pic/AFP

After requesting to train in Kyrgyzstan and Poland earlier, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who led a protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment, have now refused to go till the committee submits its report on the wrestling federation and Singh is sacked, sources told IANS.

“They [Bajrang, Vinesh] are really upset with the way things have been handled so far. Now, they are saying that they will not train till the committee submits its report and Brij Bhushan is sacked,” sources added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) had approved Punia and Phogat’s request for an international training camp.

