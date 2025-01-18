India will now have Rohan Bopanna in the fray in the mixed doubles

N Sriram Balaji. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Balaji-Varela pair ousted in Round Two x 00:00

India’s N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela bowed out of the Australian Open men’s doubles after a second-round loss to the Portuguese pair of Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The closely-contested match ended with a scoreline of 6-7 (7), 6-4, 3-6 after two hours and nine minutes of intense play. India will now have Rohan Bopanna in the fray in the mixed doubles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever