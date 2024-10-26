Batra stuns Scozs to enter quarters

Breaking News
27 October,2024
The World No. 30 Indian won 3-1 (11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 11-9) in 29 minutes against the eighth-seeded Szocs in a round of 16 match on Friday night

Manika Batra

Star Indian paddler Manika Batra shocked World No. 14 Bernadette Szocs of Romania to enter the women singles quarter-finals of the WTT Champions event in Montpellier, France.


The World No. 30 Indian won 3-1 (11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 11-9) in 29 minutes against the eighth-seeded Szocs in a round of 16 match on Friday night.


Batra, a multiple Commonwealth Games medallist, saved two game points in the third game to keep her nose ahead and then sealed the tie in the next game, converting her second match point.

Batra now enjoys a 6-5 lead in the head-to-head record against Szocs. She had also defeated Szocs in India’s 3-2 win over Romania in the pre-quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics.

World No. 21 Qian stunned top seed and compatriot Wang Yidi 3-0 (11-7 11-9 13-11) in another round of 16 match.

