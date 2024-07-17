Bawa assured of medal for India; Singh ousted

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 July,2024 08:19 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

India’s Shaurya Bawa guaranteed himself of a medal as he moved to the semifinals with a hard fought 2-11, 11-4, 10-12, 11-8, 12-10 win over Malaysian Low Wa-Sern in the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston.


Meanwhile, Anahat Singh bowed out from the girls’ quarter-finals for a third straight year. She lost to Egyptian Nadien Elhammamy 11-8, 11-9, 5-11. 10-12, 13-11.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


squash sports sports news Sports Update

