The 36-year-old Fury, unbeaten until he first met Usyk in their four-belt unification fight in May, departs Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena with two defeats on his record

Tyson Fury (left) punches Oleksandr Usyk during their bout in Riyadh on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Beaten Fury says Usyk got ‘Christmas gift’ from judges x 00:00

Tyson Fury insisted Oleksandr Usyk got an early Christmas gift from the judges after the Ukrainian won their heavyweight championship rematch overnight on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “Gypsy King”, who was non-committal about his future, insisted he had won the fight that was scored 116-112 by all three officials in a unanimous decision.

The 36-year-old Fury, unbeaten until he first met Usyk in their four-belt unification fight in May, departs Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena with two defeats on his record.

“Listen, it is what it is. I’m not going to cry over spilt milk, it’s happened now,” said Fury. “I know boxing, I’ve been in it all my life — you can’t change no decisions. But I feel a little bit hard done by, actually a lot.”

He added: “There was a little bit of Christmas spirit in there. He got a little Christmas gift.” Asked whether the public would see him fight again, Fury said: “You might do, you might not do. Who knows?” Promoter Frank Warren also claimed victory for Fury, calling the decision “nuts.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever