Bengal Tigers beat Hyderabad Toofans to emerge champs

Updated on: 02 February,2025 07:32 AM IST  |  Rourkela (Odisha)
PTI |

Earlier, JSW Soorma Hockey Club secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tamil Nadu Dragons to claim the bronze medal. JSW Soorma pocketed a prize money of Rs 1 crore

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Jugraj Singh scored a hat-trick as Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers clinched the men’s Hockey India League title after beating Hyderabad Toofans 4-3 in the summit clash here on Saturday.


Jugraj scored in the 25th, 32nd and 35th minutes, while Sam Lane (54th) added another goal for Bengal Tigers. Gonzalo Peillat (9th and 39th) and Amandeep Lakra (26th) were the scorers for the Toofans. HIL, which began on December 28, 2024, was revived after a gap of seven years.


Earlier, JSW Soorma Hockey Club secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tamil Nadu Dragons to claim the bronze medal. JSW Soorma pocketed a prize money of Rs 1 crore.


