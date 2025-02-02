Earlier, JSW Soorma Hockey Club secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tamil Nadu Dragons to claim the bronze medal. JSW Soorma pocketed a prize money of Rs 1 crore

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Bengal Tigers beat Hyderabad Toofans to emerge champs x 00:00

Jugraj Singh scored a hat-trick as Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers clinched the men’s Hockey India League title after beating Hyderabad Toofans 4-3 in the summit clash here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jugraj scored in the 25th, 32nd and 35th minutes, while Sam Lane (54th) added another goal for Bengal Tigers. Gonzalo Peillat (9th and 39th) and Amandeep Lakra (26th) were the scorers for the Toofans. HIL, which began on December 28, 2024, was revived after a gap of seven years.

Earlier, JSW Soorma Hockey Club secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tamil Nadu Dragons to claim the bronze medal. JSW Soorma pocketed a prize money of Rs 1 crore.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever