Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Berretinis girlfriend Melissa speaks up against online abuse

Berretini’s girlfriend Melissa speaks up against online abuse

Updated on: 18 April,2023 09:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The couple have faced relentless attacks as the media and fans have blamed Berrettini’s new relationship for his poor results on the court.

Berretini’s girlfriend Melissa speaks up against online abuse

Matteo Berrettini with girlfriend Melissa Satta

Listen to this article
Berretini’s girlfriend Melissa speaks up against online abuse
x
00:00

Matteo Berrettini’s girlfriend Melissa Satta has finally spoken up against the relentless bullying she and the tennis player Berretini have faced since going public with their relationship in January this year.


Satta and Berrettini have drawn a lot of flak, especially due to Satta being a decade senior to the 27-year-old Italian star. The couple have faced relentless attacks as the media and fans have blamed Berrettini’s new relationship for his poor results on the court.



Also Read: Napoli Cup: Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Musetti set all-Italian final


“I have been receiving a lot of messages of insults, bullying and sexism for months. I am attacked for the sentimental story I am experiencing. In 2023, this type of bullying must not exist,” Satta stated in a long video posted by her.

sports news tennis news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK