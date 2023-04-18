Berretini’s girlfriend Melissa speaks up against online abuse

The couple have faced relentless attacks as the media and fans have blamed Berrettini’s new relationship for his poor results on the court.

Matteo Berrettini with girlfriend Melissa Satta

Matteo Berrettini’s girlfriend Melissa Satta has finally spoken up against the relentless bullying she and the tennis player Berretini have faced since going public with their relationship in January this year.

Satta and Berrettini have drawn a lot of flak, especially due to Satta being a decade senior to the 27-year-old Italian star. The couple have faced relentless attacks as the media and fans have blamed Berrettini’s new relationship for his poor results on the court.

“I have been receiving a lot of messages of insults, bullying and sexism for months. I am attacked for the sentimental story I am experiencing. In 2023, this type of bullying must not exist,” Satta stated in a long video posted by her.