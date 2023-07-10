'It’s always been a pleasure playing against Carlos': Berrettini

A barnstorming run through the draw has taken the charismatic Italian into a fourth round blockbuster against the World No. 1 on Monday

Matteo Berrettini has Carlos Alcaraz in his sights at Wimbledon after admitting he would “have signed in blood” to play at the All England Club when injury was threatening to derail his career.

A barnstorming run through the draw has taken the charismatic Italian into a fourth round blockbuster against the World No. 1 on Monday. “It’s what you want, right? You want to play against the best players in the world. Playing against Carlos, it’s always been a pleasure, a great fight,” said the 27-year-old Berrettini, who beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5).

The Italian giant was runner-up to Serbian Novak Djokovic in 2021.

