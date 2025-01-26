‘Best honeymoon ever’ for champion Keys

The American battled injury and self-doubts last year and ended her season early, in October, to get married. “I feel like this is the best honeymoon ever. This is perfect,” a beaming Keys said

Madison Keys. Pic/AFP

Madison Keys paid tribute to her coach and new husband Bjorn Fratangelo saying it “was the best honeymoon ever” after winning her first Grand Slam title on Saturday before revealing he did not even want the job.

The American battled injury and self-doubts last year and ended her season early, in October, to get married. “I feel like this is the best honeymoon ever. This is perfect,” a beaming Keys said.

“I have the most supportive, best husband in the entire world, who didn’t even want to coach me. I was like, please, please come with me. So it took some arm-twisting, but he has just been the most supportive and fully believed in me every step of the way,” the 29-year-old added.

