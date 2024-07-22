The pair of Bhambri and Olivett, seeded third in the ATP 250 clay court tournament, beat their French opponents 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 to win the title

Yuki Bhambri. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Bhambri-Olivett clinch title in Switzerland x 00:00

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivett clinched the men’s doubles title at the Swiss Open ATP Tour tennis tournament with a hard-fought win over Ugo Humbert and Fabrice Martin in the final on Sunday.

The pair of Bhambri and Olivett, seeded third in the ATP 250 clay court tournament, beat their French opponents 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 to win the title. This was the third ATP doubles title for Bhambri.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever