Bhangra, Apache Indian rock Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony

Prince Edward “proclaimed Birmingham 2022 closed” and made a formal invitation to the Australian state of Victoria for the 2026 Commonwealth Games

Apache Indian performs during the closing ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Monday. Pic/AP, PTI

From the beats of Bhangra to the power-packed performance of Apache Indian, it was a carnivalesque atmosphere at the refurbished Alexander Stadium here, as a dazzling closing ceremony brought the curtains down on the high-octane edition of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

More than 4,500 athletes competed from 72 countries over the past 11 days. India finished with 61 medals, five less than their tally four years ago at Gold Coast. As per the tradition, the flag of the Commonwealth Games Federation, was lowered to officially mark the end of the Birmingham Games and handed over to the state of Victoria, Australia, the host of the next edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

Indian-origin Steven Kapur, a singer-songwriter and a reggae DJ, popularly known as Apache Indian delivered a power-packed performance, belting out chartbusters ‘Boom Shack-A-Lak’, ‘Pass the Dutchie’ and ‘Red Red Wine’ to celebrate sound system culture of the city.

It was followed by model-cum-activist Neelam Gill, who was driven in a yellow MG, while Punjabi MC played out 'Mundiyan To Bach Ke’ to a packed stadium, celebrating Birmingham ‘daytimers’ culture —the 80s and 90s cultural phenomenon.

There were 20 musical performances, which included musical legends Goldie and Beverley Knight collaborating on the iconic ‘Inner City Life’ in a tribute to Wolverhampton’s pioneering role in rave culture and 80s street art.

