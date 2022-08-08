Bhavina Patel wins gold, Sonalben bags bronze at CWG 2022

Bhavina, who had won a silver at Tokyo Paralympics, prevailed 12-10 11-2 11-9 over Nigeria’s Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi to cap off a superb show at the quadrennial event

Gold medallist Bhavina Patel (left) and bronze-winner Sonalben Patel during the para TT medal ceremony yesterday. Pic/PTI

Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel won a gold medal in the women’s singles class 3-5 at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Bhavina, who had won a silver at Tokyo Paralympics, prevailed 12-10 11-2 11-9 over Nigeria’s Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi to cap off a superb show at the quadrennial event.

Bhavina reached the world No.2 ranking by winning the silver medal in the individual category at the 2011 Thailand Open. Sonalben Manubhai Patel also gave India a medal, claiming a bronze in women’s singles class 3-5. The Indian beat England’s Sue Bailey 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 in the bronze medal play-off. However, Raj Aravindan Alagar lost to Nigeria’s Isau Ogunkunle 0-3 in the singles classes 3-5 bronze medal play-off.

