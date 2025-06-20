Breaking News
India paired with Netherlands, Slovenia in Group G Playoffs

Updated on: 20 June,2025 07:43 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

The only other time India qualified for the Playoffs was in April 2021 when they played in Latvia where Jelena Ostapenko lead her team to a 3-1 victory

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

India was drawn in group G of the Billie Jean King Cup Playoffs along with Slovenia and the Netherlands on Thursday with Bengaluru to host the event from November 14 to November 16.

The Playoffs will feature 21 nations split into seven groups of three teams each. 


India recently qualified for the Playoffs — only for the second time in its history — following a spectacular performance in the Asia/ Oceania Group I tie held in Pune. 


They beat the likes of South Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei. Their only loss came against New Zealand, who also qualified for the Playoffs as the group’s top-ranked team.

The only other time India qualified for the Playoffs was in April 2021 when they played in Latvia where Jelena Ostapenko lead her team to a 3-1 victory.

