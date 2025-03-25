Billie Jean King Cup tennis in Pune from April 8-12

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 March,2025 08:41 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI



The other teams in the competition are New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, Korea and Thailand

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tennis tournament, featuring six of the continent’s leading teams, including India, will be held at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi here from April 8-12.


Also Read: CWG medallist shuttler Sumeeth Reddy retires


The other teams in the competition are New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, Korea and Thailand. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

