Billie Jean King Cup tennis in Pune from April 8-12

The Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tennis tournament, featuring six of the continent’s leading teams, including India, will be held at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi here from April 8-12.

The other teams in the competition are New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, Korea and Thailand.

