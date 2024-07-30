Bindra pens emotional note for 4th-placed Babuta

He immediately took to social media to pen a short note for Babuta, who was initially among the top three in the final before eventually slipping down a spot

Abhinav Bindra

India’s 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medal-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra would have Arjun Babuta’s pain after finishing an agonising fourth, just outside the medals, in the final of the men’s 10m air rifle event at the Paris Olympics here on Monday.

Bindra, who finished in that position at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was among the spectators watching the final on Monday. He immediately took to social media to pen a short note for Babuta, who was initially among the top three in the final before eventually slipping down a spot.

“Arjun, congratulations on your inspiring performance today. You came so close, and your dedication shone through every shot. I couldn’t be more proud of your composure under pressure. This performance is just the beginning and I’m sure a sign of things to come. Keep pushing, keep believing. The entire nation stands behind you,” Bindra wrote on Instagram.

