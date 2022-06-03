Birthday boy Nadal eyes 14th French Open final

Nadal, the 13-time champion, faces Germany’s Alexander Zverev, but is clear his chronic, long-term foot injury has put him on borrowed time

Rafael Nadal returns to Novak Djokovic on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal looks to celebrate his 36th birthday on Friday by reaching a 14th French Open final which by his own admission could be the last of his record-breaking career.

Nadal, the 13-time champion, faces Germany’s Alexander Zverev, but is clear his chronic, long-term foot injury has put him on borrowed time. “The last three months and a half for me, the only thing that I can say is haven’t been easy,” said the Spaniard after his epic four-set win over old rival Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals. “But I have to keep going.”

Nadal, chasing a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title to move two in front of Djokovic and Roger Federer, is working constantly to find a cure for the foot issue. “If we are not able to find an improvement or a small solution, then it’s becoming super difficult for me.

“I am just enjoying every day that I have the chance to be here, and without thinking much about what can happen in the future. I’m going to keep fighting to find a solution, but for the moment, we haven’t.”

Nadal’s win over defending champion and World No.1 Djokovic was the 110th of his 17-year Roland Garros career. He has had to dig deep into his resources to reach his 15th semi-final in the French capital.

