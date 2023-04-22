Birthday boy Zverev knocked out in Munich

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 April,2023 08:51 AM IST  |  Munich
Competing on home soil, Zverev lost 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 to the Australian, who is ranked 82nd in the world. O’Connell converted his first match point just short of the two-hour mark to make it through to the last eight

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev was dumped out in the last 16 of the ATP tournament in Munich, suffering a straight sets defeat to Christopher O’Connell on Thursday. 


Competing on home soil, Zverev lost 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 to the Australian, who is ranked 82nd in the world. O’Connell converted his first match point just short of the two-hour mark to make it through to the last eight. 



Zverev took the court on his 26th birthday, a day later than planned after rain postponed the last 16 clash from Wednesday.

