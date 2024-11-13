Bopanna-Ebden begin with defeat

The Indo-Australian pair had defeated the same opposition in the final of the year’s first Grand Slam, the Australian Open

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/AFP

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian men’s doubles pa1rtner Matthew Ebden began their ATP Finals campaign with a straight-set defeat in a group stage match on Monday night.

Bopanna and Ebden went down 2-6, 3-6 in just 56 minutes to the Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. The Indo-Australian pair had defeated the same opposition in the final of the year’s first Grand Slam, the Australian Open.

