Bopanna-Ebden lose in US Open final

Updated on: 10 September,2023 08:07 AM IST  |  New York
PTI |

Playing only his second men’s doubles final at a Major tournament, Bopanna and his Australian teammate lost the title clash 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 after two hours and one minute

Runners-up Rohan Bopanna (right) and Matthew Ebden. Pic/AFP

Rohan Bopanna’s agonising wait to win his maiden men’s doubles Grand Slam title continued as he lost the hard-fought US Open final with partner Matthew Ebden to defending champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury here on Friday.


Playing only his second men’s doubles final at a Major tournament, Bopanna and his Australian teammate lost the title clash 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 after two hours and one minute.


Also Read: US Open: Unruly fans sing Nazi songs


Ram and Sailsbury became the first team to win three straight US Open titles. Bopanna was playing the US Open final for the second time in his career and this time as the oldest player at 43.

He had finished a runner-up with his Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi way back in 2010, losing the title clash to the legendary Bryan brothers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

