Bopanna-Middelkoop bow out

Updated on: 03 June,2022 07:32 AM IST  |  Paris
Bopanna and Middelkoop, who have played some exhilarating tennis throughout, lost 6-4 3-6 6-7 (8-10) to the 12th seeded pair from El Salvador and the Netherlands in the men’s doubles match that lasted two hours and seven minutes

Rohan Bopanna


India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwé Middelkoop saved two match points, but their dream run at the French Open ended with a semi-final defeat at the hands of Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer, here on Thursday.

The 16th seeds, Bopanna and Middelkoop, who have played some exhilarating tennis throughout, lost 6-4 3-6 6-7 (8-10) to the 12th seeded pair from El Salvador and the Netherlands in the men’s doubles match that lasted two hours and seven minutes.




No Indian has played in a Grand Slam men’s doubles final since Leander Paes’s 2013 US Open triumph and Bopanna was bidding to become the first Indian in nine years to achieve the feat.


