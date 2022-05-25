Bopanna-Middelkoop cruise into Round 2

The 16th seeded Indo-Dutch pair won 6-4, 6-1

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/AFP

Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop progressed to the men’s doubles second round with an easy straight-set win over local wild cards Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg and Luca Van Assche.

The 16th seeded Indo-Dutch pair won 6-4, 6-1.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever