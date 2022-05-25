Breaking News
Bopanna-Middelkoop cruise into Round 2

Updated on: 25 May,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  Paris
The 16th seeded Indo-Dutch pair won 6-4, 6-1

Bopanna-Middelkoop cruise into Round 2

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/AFP


Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop progressed to the men’s doubles second round with an easy straight-set win over local wild cards Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg and Luca Van Assche. 

The 16th seeded Indo-Dutch pair won 6-4, 6-1.




