Bopanna-Middelkoop enter maiden French Open men’s doubles semis

India’s Rohan Bopanna (left) and Matwe Middelkoop of The Netherlands are in sizzling form. Pic/Getty Images

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop advanced to their first Grand Slam semi-final in seven years after beating Lloyd Glasspool and Henri Heliovaara at the French Open here on Monday.

The Indo-Dutch pair, who has last reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam event at Wimbledon in 2015, eked out a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over the British-Finnish combination in a hard-fought men’s doubles quarter-final match.

Bopanna, 42, and Middelkoop, 38, will face 12th seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Roger on Thursday in the Last Four. The Bopanna and Middelkoop squandered the opening set, but dished out a superb fightback to win the next two as emerge victories. In the decider, the Indo-Dutch pair showed tremendous mental fortitude to fight back from 3-5 down to take the match to a super tie-break.

They were again 0-3 behind, but won 10 straight points to come up trumps.

Bopanna and Middelkoop had saved five match points to knock out Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic, the reigning Wimbledon champions from Roland Garros on Saturday.

2015

The year in which Rohan Bopanna and partner Middelkoop last reached a Grand Slam semi-final (at Wimbledon)

