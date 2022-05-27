Breaking News
Wear mask, Covid-19 cases on the rise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Nurses’ strike leaves JJ Hospital grappling, while no impact at some hospitals
Mumbai, prepare to face the heat for a while longer
Mumbai: Just 11 out of 505 roads concretised ahead of pre-monsoon deadline
2 LeT terrorists, involved in Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat's murder, killed: Police
Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bopanna-Middelkoop enter pre-quarterfinals

Bopanna-Middelkoop enter pre-quarterfinals

Updated on: 27 May,2022 08:23 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

Bopanna and Middelkoop won the second round with a 6-3, 6-4 scoreline against their opponents in one hour and six minutes

Bopanna-Middelkoop enter pre-quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/AFP


India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop marched into the pre-quarterfinals of the French Open men’s doubles event with a straight set win over Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin here on Thursday.

Bopanna and Middelkoop won the second round with a 6-3, 6-4 scoreline against their opponents in one hour and six minutes.




This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


rohan bopanna roland garros French Open tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK