Bopanna-Middelkoop enter pre-quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/AFP

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop marched into the pre-quarterfinals of the French Open men’s doubles event with a straight set win over Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin here on Thursday.

Bopanna and Middelkoop won the second round with a 6-3, 6-4 scoreline against their opponents in one hour and six minutes.

