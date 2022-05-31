Boris had everything, but blew it: Wife Lilly

The former World No.1 is serving a 30-month jail sentence at Wandsworth Prison in London after hiding GBP 2.5million (approx Rs. 24.49 crore) of assets and loans when he went bankrupt in 2017

Boris Becker with wife Lilly

Model Lilly Becker, 45, feels sorry for jailed tennis star husband Boris, 54, for not being able to handle fame. The former World No.1 is serving a 30-month jail sentence at Wandsworth Prison in London after hiding GBP2.5million (approx R24.49 crore) of assets and loans when he went bankrupt in 2017.

The estranged wife of the German tennis star told The Daily Mail: “I feel a little sorry for him [Boris] in some ways. He had everything—all that money, women, fame. He had it all and he f***ed it up. It’s always the women who have to clean up the mess.”

Meanwhile, lashing out at Becker, who she got married in 2009, Lilly said: “It really isn’t fair on Amadeus [their son]. He’s had years of having to cope with our slip, which was nasty, and he finally got his head around the fact that Mama and Papa weren’t together. Now this.”