Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bound by love Neeraj Chopra ties the knot stunning first photos released

Updated on: 19 January,2025 10:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In what promises to be a landmark moment in Indian sport for this year, Chopra will be bringing a Continental Tour javelin-only competition to India

Neeraj Chopra (Pic: AFP)

Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra thrilled fans on Sunday with the announcement of his marriage through a heartfelt social media post.


Sharing beautiful moments from the ceremony, he wrote, “Grateful for every blessing that has united us in this moment. Bound by love, here's to a lifetime of togetherness. Neeraj, Himani.”



Chopra was recently named the best male javelin thrower in the world in 2024 by the globally-renowned American magazine 'Track and Field News'The 27-year-old Chopra, who was beaten by Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for the Olympic gold medal in August last year, pipped two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada for the top spot in the 2024 rankings published by the California-based magazine.

Nadeem was ranked fifth as he competed in only one event in 2024 besides the Olympic Games where he came up with a monster throw of 92.97m as against 89.45m of Chopra. He finished fourth in the Paris Diamond League.

The 27-year-old was also the top-ranker in the men's javelin throw rankings of 2023.

He did not win any Diamond League event in 2024, finishing second in Doha, Lausanne and Brussels. His only major win last year was at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland.

