Boxer Borgohain may switch to 70kg category

Updated on: 11 April,2025 08:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Lovlina Borgohain. Pic/AFP

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain could move down to the 70kg category after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) scrapped her current 75kg weight class for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. 


Also Read: Alcaraz breezes past Altmaier in Monte Carlo


“I think I will have to move down to 70kg because it will be difficult for me to go up to +80kg,” she added.


