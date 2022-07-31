Breaking News
Loan app scam: Digital lending firms were cheating own employees
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 25 crore to repair potholes again
India records 19,673 Covid-19 cases, 39 fatalities
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Mumbai: ED officials reach Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Boxer Hussamuddin enters pre quarters at CWG 2022

Boxer Hussamuddin enters pre-quarters at CWG 2022

Updated on: 31 July,2022 08:09 AM IST  |  Birmingham
PTI |

Top

Hussamuddin, a bronze medallist in the last CWG in 2018, defeated young Amzolele Dyeyi of South Africa 5-0 in an unanimous verdict. He used his quick hands and nimble footwork to overpower his rival

Boxer Hussamuddin enters pre-quarters at CWG 2022

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin cruised into the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s featherweight (57kg) category here on Saturday.

Hussamuddin, a bronze medallist in the last CWG in 2018, defeated young Amzolele Dyeyi of South Africa 5-0 in an unanimous verdict. He used his quick hands and nimble footwork to overpower his rival.

Hussamuddin will face Md Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the next round for a place in the quarter-finals. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Commonwealth Games boxing sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK