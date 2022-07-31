Boxer Hussamuddin enters pre-quarters at CWG 2022

Hussamuddin, a bronze medallist in the last CWG in 2018, defeated young Amzolele Dyeyi of South Africa 5-0 in an unanimous verdict. He used his quick hands and nimble footwork to overpower his rival

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin cruised into the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s featherweight (57kg) category here on Saturday.

Hussamuddin, a bronze medallist in the last CWG in 2018, defeated young Amzolele Dyeyi of South Africa 5-0 in an unanimous verdict. He used his quick hands and nimble footwork to overpower his rival.

Hussamuddin will face Md Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the next round for a place in the quarter-finals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever