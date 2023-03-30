Boxer Tyson Fury, wife Paris expecting seventh child

Tyson, nicknamed The Gypsy King, had told The Sun of his plans to have a seventh child: “My wife has been at home waiting for me for 10 years, we have six kids and I am going to put another bun in her oven. Number seven is going to pop out anytime soon. I am going to be a family man and a big fat pig, fatter than I already am”

Tyson Fury with wife Paris

Brit boxer Tyson Fury, 34, is over the moon as his wife Paris, 33, is pregnant with the couple’s seventh child. Fury has Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 10, Prince Tyson II, six, Valencia, five, and Princes Adonis Amaziah, four and Athena, one, with Paris. He recently wrote on Instagram: “All is not lost! I get to date night with my beautiful pregnant wife @ParisFury1. God is great! What a woman. 7th incoming. Fantastic news to cheer me up!”

Tyson, nicknamed The Gypsy King, had told The Sun of his plans to have a seventh child: “My wife has been at home waiting for me for 10 years, we have six kids and I am going to put another bun in her oven. Number seven is going to pop out anytime soon. I am going to be a family man and a big fat pig, fatter than I

already am.”

Also read: Boxer Nupur Sheoran carrying on grandfather Hawa Singh's legacy