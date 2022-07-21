Brazil’s Dos Santos stuns Warholm in 400m final

Instead, Dos Santos ran the third fastest time of all time and a championship record of 46.29sec to win gold ahead of Americans Rai Benjamin and Trevor Bassitt

Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos celebrates his 400m hurdles win on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Alison Dos Santos ended Karsten Warholm’s reign as hurdles king at the world championships on Tuesday. Warholm may have been behind one of the most iconic moments in Olympic history when he smashed the 29-year-old world record to win the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Games in a time of 45.94sec. But the 26-year-old came to Eugene on the back of a hamstring injury which ultimately put paid to his medal attempt here.

