Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh won’t contest for prez post in WFI elections

Updated on: 17 April,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Gonda (Uttar Pradesh)
At its Emergency General Council and Executive Committee meeting, chaired by Secretary General VN Prasood, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced the election schedule

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is awaiting a report by a government panel on the sexual harassment allegations against him, confirmed on Sunday that he will not contest for the president’s post in WFI election on May 7 but hinted that he might look for a new role within the federation.


At its Emergency General Council and Executive Committee meeting, chaired by Secretary General VN Prasood, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced the election schedule.



