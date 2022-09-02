Breaking News
BWF cancels tourneys in Hong Kong and Macau due to the COVID-19 restrictions

Updated on: 02 September,2022 08:04 AM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
While the Macau Open was slated from November 1 to 6, the Hong Kong Open was scheduled to be held in Kowloon from November 8 to 13

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Two world tour badminton events—Hong Kong Open Super 500 and Macau Open Super 300—have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 restrictions in the two countries, world governing body BWF said on Thursday.


While the Macau Open was slated from November 1 to 6, the Hong Kong Open was scheduled to be held in Kowloon from November 8 to 13.

However, the Badminton World Federation said it was informed by the governing body of the two countries that hosting an event will not be viable under the current situation.


