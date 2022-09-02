BWF cancels tourneys in Hong Kong and Macau due to the COVID-19 restrictions

While the Macau Open was slated from November 1 to 6, the Hong Kong Open was scheduled to be held in Kowloon from November 8 to 13

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Two world tour badminton events—Hong Kong Open Super 500 and Macau Open Super 300—have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 restrictions in the two countries, world governing body BWF said on Thursday.

While the Macau Open was slated from November 1 to 6, the Hong Kong Open was scheduled to be held in Kowloon from November 8 to 13.

However, the Badminton World Federation said it was informed by the governing body of the two countries that hosting an event will not be viable under the current situation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal