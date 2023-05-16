BWF Rankings: HS Prannoy achieves career-best World no. 7 ranking, Treesa-Gayatri grab 15th spot

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 May,2023 06:45 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Star India shuttler HS Prannoy climbed up two spots to achieve a career-best world number seven in men's singles in the latest BWF ranking issued on Tuesday

HS Prannoy (Pic:AFP)

Star India shuttler HS Prannoy climbed up two spots to achieve a career-best world number seven in men's singles in the latest BWF ranking issued on Tuesday.


Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also went up two spots to become world no. 15 women's doubles pair in the latest list.



Prannoy has 66,147 points to his kitty from 17 tournaments and remains the best placed Indian singles player, followed by double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who improved a spot to be at 11th position in women's singles.


Among other Indians in men's singles, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth exchanged places, taking the 22nd and 23rd spots respectively.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty slipped two places to seventh in men's doubles.

No other Indian is placed inside the top 20.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

