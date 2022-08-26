BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy sends Lakshya Sen packing

Indian shuttler registers come-from-behind 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 victory over in-form compatriot Lakshya to enter quarter-finals

HS Prannoy returns to Lakshya Sen at Tokyo yesterday. Pics/AFP

Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy advanced to the men’s singles quarter-finals in the BWF World Championships after beating compatriot Lakshya Sen in a Round of 16 clash here on Thursday.

Prannoy came from a game down to beat the ninth-seeded Lakshya 17-21, 21-16, 21-17. With this win, the veteran continued his fine run of form in the tournament having beaten former world champion Kento Momota in the previous round.

The 30-year-old will next face China’s Zhao Jun Peng in the last eight and will be assured of a first BWF World Championships medal if he wins. After an even start, Lakshya clawed his way ahead, picking the shuttles early and hurrying his senior compatriot to take the opening game. However, Prannoy was smart to change the strategy and engaged the recently-crowned Commonwealth champion Sen in long rallies to take the second.



In the decider, Prannoy took the attack to his opponent, dictating the pace of the rallies and displaying impressive defence against Lakshya’s attacks. He led for most of the game and despite a slight wobble towards the end, Prannoy took victory when Lakshya sent a return long. “It’s always tough [playing against Sen], he’s one player that’s improved tremendously over the past couple of years. It’s always tough to beat players, who have a lot of confidence,” Prannoy said after the game.

“His defense is super solid and there are no easy points with him. It took a toll on my body and I’m wondering how I will play tomorrow. I’ll have to get a good sleep tonight as the last one I lost against him,” he added.

