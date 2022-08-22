BWF World Championships: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy to lead India’s charge in PV Sindhu’s absence

The country has not returned empty-handed from the Worlds since the 2011 edition. It was Srikanth and Lakshya, who had ensured India’s presence at the podium in 2021 when they finished with a silver and a bronze, respectively, but the field this time will be much stronger than last year

Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy

With the injured PV Sindhu missing out for the first time in a decade, the onus will be on young Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy to spearhead India’s challenge in the BWF World Championships, starting here from Monday.

With five medals, including the gold in 2019, Sindhu is a colossal figure in the BWF’s most prestigious and competitive tournament, but an ankle injury en route to a maiden Commonwealth Games title triumph dashed her hopes of travelling to the Japanese capital. This left the task of continuing India’s impressive run in the tournament on the young shoulders of Lakshya, and the experienced duo of Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth.



The country has not returned empty-handed from the Worlds since the 2011 edition. It was Srikanth and Lakshya, who had ensured India’s presence at the podium in 2021 when they finished with a silver and a bronze, respectively, but the field this time will be much stronger than last year.

It was a depleted field in 2021 with Japan’s Kento Momota, and the Indonesian duo of Jonatan Christie and Anthony Ginting missing out. But there has been no such withdrawal this time.

At the same time, the expectations from the Indian male shuttlers will also be high, given their exploits in recent months. Brimming with confidence following his CWG gold on debut, Lakshya has been on a sensational run this season, and will go into the top event as one of the favourites.

