BWF World Championships: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand duo through to second round

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. Pic/AFP
The Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela made a winning start to their campaign at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022, defeating the Malaysian duo of Low Yeen Yuan and Valeree Siow in their first-round match in the women's doubles category on Tuesday.
Playing on court 2, they won the match by 21-11, 21-13. Treesa and Gayatri were extremely dominant in their match and defeated their opponent within straight two games to head to the round of 32.
Also on the other hand in the mixed doubles category, the Indian duo of Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan lost to Britain's duo of Gregory Mairs and Jenny Moore in their first-round match. They lost the match by 21-10, 23-21. The English duo was dominant in the first game and won it in a comprehensive manner. Indians fought back strongly in the second but fell short of a win and lost the match as well.
Later today, star shuttler Saina Nehwal will be in action.
