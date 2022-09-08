Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner to reach US Open 2022 semi-finals

With this win, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist since Rafael Nadal in 2005
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men’s Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Photo - AFP/Getty Images
Carlos Alcaraz battled past Jannik Sinner in five sets to reach the US Open 2022 semi-finals on Thursday in the latest ever finish in the tournament's 141-year history.
A thrilling 5hr 15min duel that finished at 2.50am local time ended with the 19-year-old Alcaraz claiming a 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 6-7 (0/7), 7-5, 6-3 victory to advance to a last-four showdown with Frances Tiafoe of the United States on Friday.
The previous record for the latest finish to a US Open 2022 match was 2:26am, which had been set three times before. Incredibly, it was the second early-hours-of-the-morning finish for Alcaraz this week.
The Spanish No.3 seed had edged past Croatia's Marin Cilic in another five-set epic in the fourth round in a match that finished at 2.23am local time on Tuesday.
