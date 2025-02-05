Breaking News
Carlsen sparks row with FIDE chief over Freestyle deal fallout

Updated on: 05 February,2025 10:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
World No.1 Magnus Carlsen has demanded that International Chess Federation President Arkady Dvorkovich resign for “coercion of players, misuse of power and broken promises” after talks of an agreement between FIDE and the Freestyle Tour co-founded by him collapsed over the use of the term ‘world championship.’


FIDE’s statement on Monday also asked players wanting to participate in the Tour’s events to sign a waiver to remain eligible for the official World Championship.


Reacting to the statement, Carlsen alleged Dvorkovich had agreed to leave players out of this tug of war. Sharing a few messages from Dvorkovich, Carlsen said, “To convince me to play the Rapid & Blitz in New York, you wrote players will NOT be affected.  You added later: ‘I will step down if my word will be undermined by the Council.’ By forcing players to sign an unacceptable waiver you have reneged your promise. Will you resign?”


