"Carrying the Olympic flame in Torch Relay was honour beyond words": Abhinav Bindra

Abhinav Bindra

Beijing Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra feels honoured to carry the 2024 Paris Olympic flame and said he is humbled to be part of the sporting pinnacle.

Carrying the Olympic flame yesterday in the Paris 2024 Torch Relay was an honor beyond words. ?? The spirit of the Games lives in each of us, and I am humbled to be part of this incredible journey. Let's continue to inspire, dream, and achieve together! ?????? #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/6f9oEiWu61 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 25, 2024

“Carrying the Olympic flame yesterday in the Paris 2024 Torch Relay was an honour beyond words. The spirit of the Games lives in each of us, and I am humbled to be part of this incredible journey. Let’s continue to inspire, dream, and achieve together! #Paris2024,” Bindra posted on X.

