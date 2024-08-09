Phogat was substituted on August 7, 2024, the day she failed her second weigh-in and was scheduled to compete in the Paris Olympics 2024 final.

The Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has agreed to hear on Friday Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's plea seeking a joint silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 after she was eliminated before the match after weighing 100 grams more than the 50 kg weight limit for her wrestling class.

Phogat was substituted on August 7, 2024, the day she failed her second weigh-in and was scheduled to compete in the Women's Freestyle Sükg final. Only a few hours before the match, at 18:15 CEST, she was removed due to a decision made by United World Wrestling.

Phogat responded by submitting an application at 16:45 CEST to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Ad hoc Division in an attempt to reverse the UWW's ruling. Before the championship bout, she first asked for a second weigh-in and a confirmation that she could participate in the championship match. However, the CAS could not make a ruling before the final game of the Paris Olympics 2024 due to time constraints and the need to hear UWW's perspective.

As the Sole Arbitrator, Hon Dr Annabelle Benact is now hearing the case. Since then, Phogat has modified her plea in an attempt to overturn the ruling and receive a joint silver medal in its place. The CAS ruling is anticipated to be rendered before the conclusion of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Meanwhile, renowned senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania will be representing Vinesh Phogat's case before the Court of Arbitration for Sport ad hoc division.

Vinesh is receiving assistance from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) with her appeal after she was eliminated from the competition on the second day of the event due to weighing 100 grammes more than the allowed 50 kg. On the first day, she met the weight requirement and advanced to the final by winning three bouts.

To handle cases during the Olympics, the CAS established an ad hoc section in Paris under the direction of US President Michael Lenard. This division is situated in the 17th arrondissement of the Paris Judicial Court.

On Thursday, Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the final of the Paris Olympics 2024, declared her retirement from wrestling.

In an emotional post on X, Phogat expressed, "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness."