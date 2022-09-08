Breaking News
Casper Ruud chases No.1 ranking after three-set win over Berrettini

Updated on: 08 September,2022 08:15 AM IST  |  Casper Ruud
AP , PTI |

“It’s still far away, I think, but of course it’s nice that it’s possible,” said Ruud.

Casper Ruud is into the semi-finals at the US Open 2022 and has a shot at moving up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings, following a run to the final at the French Open. The 23-year-old from Norway, parlayed what he called “a better start than I ever had before in a match” to a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-finals under a closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium on a rainy Monday.

Also Read: I want to go all the way: Nick Kyrgios at US Open 2022


With Medvedev gone, he will drop from No. 1 in the men’s rankings on Monday, and three players have a shot at replacing him: Ruud, Nadal and no. 3 Carlos Alcaraz.

“It’s still far away, I think, but of course it’s nice that it’s possible,” said Ruud.  “Casper has a little bit of motivation with that in mind,” father and coach Christian Ruud said, “because even when he was small, his ultimate goal was to be No. 1 in the world.”


