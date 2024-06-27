CCI badminton: Kamble stuns top seed D’Sa

In the semis, Kamble will meet Harshit Mahimkar, who beat Daras Nadar 21-10, 21-8 in the quarter-finals

Unseeded Piyush Kamble continued his impressive run and scored a stunning 21-14, 21-18 win over top-seed and former champion Nigel D’Sa in a men’s singles quarter-final of the Sportzfirst-CCI & GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship.

In the semis, Kamble will meet Harshit Mahimkar, who beat Daras Nadar 21-10, 21-8 in the quarter-finals.

