CCI badminton: Kamble stuns top seed D’Sa

Updated on: 28 June,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

In the semis, Kamble will meet Harshit Mahimkar, who beat Daras Nadar 21-10, 21-8 in the quarter-finals

Unseeded Piyush Kamble continued his impressive run and scored a stunning 21-14, 21-18 win over top-seed and former champion Nigel D’Sa in a men’s singles quarter-final of the Sportzfirst-CCI & GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship. 


In the semis, Kamble will meet Harshit Mahimkar, who beat Daras Nadar 21-10, 21-8 in the quarter-finals.



