Champions India to get cash reward

Updated on: 17 December,2024 06:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Champions India to get cash reward

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Hockey India announced cash rewards of Rs 2 lakh for every player and Rs 1 lakh for support staff members of India’s Jr Asia Cup-winning women’s hockey team. India beat China 3-2 via shootout in the final at Muscat, Oman, on Sunday after full-time score read 1-1. India goalkeeper Nidhi made three brilliant saves in the shootout, against Lihang Wang, Jingyi Li and Dandan Zuo, to ensure victory.


Also Read: Jr Asia Cup champs India set sights on next year’s World Cup in Chennai


Earlier, China’s Jinzhuang Tan had opened the  scoring by converting a penalty striker moments before the second half. India’s Kanika Siwach equalised in the 41st minute.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

