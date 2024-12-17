Champions India to get cash reward

Earlier, China’s Jinzhuang Tan had opened the scoring by converting a penalty striker moments before the second half. India’s Kanika Siwach equalised in the 41st minute

Hockey India announced cash rewards of Rs 2 lakh for every player and Rs 1 lakh for support staff members of India’s Jr Asia Cup-winning women’s hockey team. India beat China 3-2 via shootout in the final at Muscat, Oman, on Sunday after full-time score read 1-1. India goalkeeper Nidhi made three brilliant saves in the shootout, against Lihang Wang, Jingyi Li and Dandan Zuo, to ensure victory.

